DOUNWS-06-22-23 FIRE

Douglas County firefighters rescued a resident from the burning house on High Point Road early Tuesday morning.

 Douglas County Fire/EMS Department/Special Photo

When firefighters arrived at the burning house on High Point Road Tuesday morning, they were informed a resident was trapped inside.

The firefighters quickly entered the single-family ranch-style house without a fire hose line and located the elderly resident in the master bathroom.