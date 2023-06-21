When firefighters arrived at the burning house on High Point Road Tuesday morning, they were informed a resident was trapped inside.
The firefighters quickly entered the single-family ranch-style house without a fire hose line and located the elderly resident in the master bathroom.
Emergency Medical Service crews began care before transporting him to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
One firefighter sustained minor burns as a result and was treated at the hospital and released, according to Fire/EMS Public Information Director Rick Martin.
The firefighter returned to work later in the day.
The initial came into Station No. 10 around 8:52 a.m., and when the crew arrived, heavy flames were shooting from the front and side of the home.
During the rescue attempt, the firefighters encountered almost zero visibility due to heavy black smoke.
Additional fire crews arrived on the scene to help extinguish the fire.
The new ladder truck at Station No. 10 was the first to arrive on scene.
The truck was recently put into service after being purchased through the 2016 SPLOST funding, according to Martin.
Heavy fire damage was contained to approximately 30-35% of the home with smoke damage through, according to Martin.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
“We are extremely proud of our first responders who entered the burning home at the risk of injury to rescue one of our residents,” Acting Fire Chief Miles Allen said. “This is what we train for, and our training was successful.”
