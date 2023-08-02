Tanyia Clagette was working the hallways at New Manchester Elementary School Wednesday morning.
The principal was greeting new and returning students.
Updated: August 3, 2023 @ 2:46 am
She helped some students find their classrooms, and even consoled a few teary-eyed kindergarteners.
Finally, at a little after 8 a.m., Clagette went to her office and made a few quick changes to her prepared morning address.
The moment had arrived when the first-year principal addressed the entire student body and staff.
“Good morning Eagles, and welcome back to an amazing year,” Clagette said over the school’s public address system.
Classes began in the Douglas County School System on Wednesday, with the district projecting 25,397 students for the new school year.
Clagette was one of eight new principals in the district. There are also 200 new teachers.
“It is exciting,” Clagette said. “I was so excited about the day. In almost 30 years in education, there hasn’t been one time that I wasn’t excited about the first day.”
Clagette was an assistant principal the last four years before taking over for Keith Racine, who moved to the central office as an Area Executive Director.
The new principal said the majority of the staff remained, and she added five new teachers.
“We are basically the same team, which should make the transition go a lot smoother,” Clagette said. “Our overall mission is to continue the upward trajectory of the school. Racine was here a year before I arrived. We had a plan and similar goals.
“Our focus is to celebrate the students and teachers. We want to continue to recognize our excellence and the students’ success.”
All of Clagette’s education career has been in elementary school settings as a teacher and administrator.
“I love working with the younger students,” Clagette said. “I feel we have a great staff, and I’m looking forward to this school year.”
