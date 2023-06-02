Food Truck Mondays will return to the downtown area starting Monday, June 5.
The popular event hosted by the City of Douglasville will take place on seven Mondays over the summer on Church Street in the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot.
After Monday’s event, there will be a brief hiatus before its starts back in July.
The event is schedule for July 3, 17, and 31 with events Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.
The final event will be Sept. 18.
It runs from 5-8 p.m. each day.
Food Truck events have become increasingly popular in the metro Atlanta area. Several communities throughout the region host food truck events.
Vendors sell a variety of foods each week.
Several local vendors will participate in the event.
Customers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs because seating will not be provided.
