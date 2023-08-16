The wait is finally over.
High school football teams from around the state will open the season this weekend.
The wait is finally over.
High school football teams from around the state will open the season this weekend.
All five Douglas County schools will be in action in the first week of the season with Alexander and Chapel Hill playing home contests.
New Manchester will travel to Henry County to take on Woodland-Stockbridge as the Olten Downs era begins.
Alexander hosts Riverwood in the head-coaching debut for Cody Neal.
Stone Mountain will make the trek to Douglasville to take on Chapel Hill.
Both Lithia Springs and Douglas County will open their seasons in the Inner City Classic at Morehouse College’s B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday.
Douglas County will take on Stockbridge in a 5 p.m. contest while Lithia Springs plays Stephenson in a 2 p.m. contest.
Douglas County coach Johnny White will begin his eighth season, the longest tenure of any of the five coaches in the county.
White is 5-2 in season openers as the Tigers coach and 8-2 overall as a head coach in Georgia.
Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis is searching for his first opening game win as the Lions coach.
However, he is 10-6 overall as a head coach with stops at M.L.King, Duluth, Mays and Dooly County.
Downs looks to turn the fortunes around at New Manchester as he begins as the Jaguars coach.
Last year, New Manchester was winless.
As a head coach, Downs is 6-3 in season-openers and has never lost a opener in his debut as a coach.
He had stops at Alexander, Westover and Creekside.
Downs won a state championship his first season as the Creekside coach.
Brad Stephens is 1-1 in opening games as the Chapel Hill coach, but 1-6 overall.
