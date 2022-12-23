Five former high school football player make their college choice official on National Signing Day earlier this week.
All five signed with NCAA Division I schools, including four on the FBS level, which is the highest division in college football.
In addition, two former players already in college emerged from the NCAA transfer portal to sign with new FBS schools.
Eric Singleton, an all-region wide receiver at Alexander, signed locally with Georgia Tech.
With Singleton signing, there will be three players with county ties on the Yellow Jackets roster next season.
Current Georgia Tech reserve defensive lineman Josh Robinson played at Douglas County two years ago.
Former Douglas County High linebacker Braelen Oliver transferred to Georgia Tech after playing three seasons at Minnesota.
Oliver’s brother, Brandon, played four seasons at Georgia Tech.
Singleton’s high school teammate Amaril Atchison signed with Mercer, an FCS school.
Douglas County High had two players to sign on National Signing Day.
All-region wide receiver Hilton ‘Deuce’ Alexander followed through with his commitment to Wake Forest.
Teammate Zachariah Keith signed with West Virginia. Keith, a defensive lineman, had been committed to Georgia Tech since his sophomore season.
Rounding out the signees is Lithia Springs defensive lineman Kebba Secka. The defensive end signed with FBS member Georgia Southern.
Also emerging from the transfer portal is former Chapel Hill defensive lineman Brandyn Swinson.
Swinson transferred from Oregon to LSU.
