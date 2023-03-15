A former Alexander High student will enter a pre-trial diversion program instead of facing prosecution for punching a teacher.
Isabella Schoonover, 18, was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021, after punching a physical education teacher in the school’s gymnasium as the teacher attempted to prevent her from fighting another student.
She is accused of punching the teacher in the stomach, according to an arrest warrant.
Schoonover was charged with simple assault.
Under the terms of the diversion program, Schoonover must complete an anger management course and pay a $150 program administration fee, according to court documents.
She is also required to complete 15 hours of community service work and pay a $150 restitution fee, according to the pre-trial diversion documents.
She has until June 30 of this year to complete all necessary requirements for the program.
According to a written statement from the teacher, Schoonover came into his class in the gym to physically confront another student.
The teacher stated that he tried to restrain Schoonover before she punched him in the stomach.
A school resource officer and an assistant principal arrived in the gym, according to the teacher’s statement.
According to the arrest warrant, Schoonover cursed at the officer when he approached her.
As the officer attempted to “gain control” of the student, she kicked him in the legs twice, according to the arrest warrant.
“In order to gain control, I had to use force,” the officer stated in the arrest warrant.
Schoonover has been free on $2,000 bond.
