A former male Alexander High paraprofessional was denied bond Wednesday morning on two sexual charges against a female student he taught.
Ferrell Breston, 26, has been charged with sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit a felony stemming from two November 2022 incidents at the school.
According to an arrest warrant and court testimony, Breston hit the 16-year-old student on the buttocks after she asked permission to use the restroom.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigator testified that Breston gained access to the victim’s cellphone and one of her social media accounts. He had her account follow a fictitious Instagram account he created, according to the investigator.
For four days, the investigator said Breston sent sexually explicit messages to the victim’s social media account.
In the messages, Breston described what he wanted the student to do to his lower body part, according to the victim’s mother, who spoke during the bond hearing.
“My daughter was brave enough to come to me with this,” the victim’s mother said. “I believe my daughter.”
The mother said that her daughter told her at the beginning of the school year that Breston was a “little too friendly with the students.”
She said she advised her daughter to keep her distance from Breston.
“My job is to protect my daughter,” the mother said. “Those messages were disgusting.”
Breston’s mother spoke and asked that a bond be granted, telling the judge that he wasn’t a flight risk.
She said Breston works two jobs to support his 7-month old daughter.
Breston told Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp that he is scheduled to graduate from Georgia State University next month with a degree in sports management and education.
“I haven’t touched any students,” Breston said. “I got a good attorney, and I will prove my case.”
It was also brought up by the prosecution that Breston had a similar incident when he was employed by Cobb County Schools.
No charges were brought up against Breston in that case.
He said a female student set him up after he denied her the opportunity to be a football manager at Campbell High.
He said he fully disclosed the incident with the Alexander administration before he was hired.
“It was a false accusation,” Breston said. “It was a misunderstanding with Cobb Police. It just tears me up to be a part of this situation. I will come out on top. This is not how I was raised.”
Camp told Ferrell to listen to his attorney.
“What is the chance that you got in trouble in both counties,” Camp said. “You get too involved with the girls in school.”
The school district said it is aware of the charges against Breston.
“Our district is fully committed to providing a first-class education in an environment where each student feels secure, respected, and protected.” DCSS spokesperson Portria Lake said. “We take prompt action against any behavior that compromises the safety of our school community. Moreover, we will continue doing everything possible to ensure our students remain safe.
“While the individual’s employment with our school system has concluded, we will continue to cooperate with investigators. We will take all necessary actions to fulfill our commitment to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for our students.”
