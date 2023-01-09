A retired former county government department head has been indicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer during a November 2021 incident at a Villa Rica restaurant.
Gary Jenkins, 71, of Villa Rica, was arrested on Nov. 11, 2021, for allegedly trying to pass himself off as sheriff’s deputy, according to the indictment and arrest warrant.
Jenkins retired from his position as Douglas County government services director in 2019.
Jenkins was one of 29 criminal cases that a Douglas County grand jury returned true bills of indictment on Jan. 6.
In addition to the impersonating an officer charge, Jenkins was also charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement for refusing to properly identify himself, according to an arrest warrant.
Jenkins was granted a $25,000 bond by assistant Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell.
Caldwell also ordered Jenkins to stay away from La Fiesta Mexican Bar and to have no contact with the establishment.
He was also ordered to immediately enter a detox program in an in-patient therapy program at Tanner Hospital for alcohol. Jenkins was also ordered to attend counseling for at least 12 months, according to special conditions of his bond.
Jenkins’ troubles started while being questioned by two Villa Rica police officers about a theft of services accusation at La Fiesta Mexican Bar on Mirror Lake Boulevard, according to an arrest warrant.
Jenkins presented “what appeared to be a police badge” labeled Douglas County Government Services,” according to an arrest warrant.
The arresting officers contacted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and got confirmation that Jenkins was not a police officer, the warrant stated.
Others indicted by the grand jury
• Christopher Hayes, aggravated assault family violence
• Keenan Hegarty, aggravated assault family violence
• Dorothy Freeman, theft by shoplifting
• Rolland Early, terroristic threats
• Willie Monroe, cruelty to children in the first degree
• Gena Reece, aggravated assault family violence
• Christopher Garlington, aggravated assault family violence
• Darion Lewis, sexual exploitation of children
• Mario Williams, robbery by sudden snatching
• Jawon Robinson, obstruction of an officer
• Illiana Ayala, aggravated assault
• Trevoris Richardson, aggravated assault family violence
• Diana Leon-Lemus, trafficking meth or amphetamine
• Heather English, possession of a controlled substance
• Nakoda Nelson, entering an automobile
• Billy Henderson and James Thompson, possession of meth
• Andra Thurman, child molestation
• Sincere Street, theft by taking
• Joseph Robinson, false imprisonment
• Shikeya Cason, obstruction of an officer
• Raquel Santos, driving while license suspended
• Noah Foster, aggravated child molestation
• Jesus Ragel, aggravated child molestation
• Mark Joseph, theft by deception
• Miles Dunbar, theft by receiving stolen property
• Jacob Underwood, theft by taking
• Justin Couch, possession of a controlled substance
