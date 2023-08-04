DOUNWS-08-05-23 FOOTBALL

Bryquice Brown, a former standout at Lithia Springs High, was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team. Brown is a redshirt senior cornerback at Georgia State University.

 Georgia State University Athletics/Special Photo

As the upcoming college football season is set to begin in a few weeks, preseason honors are starting to roll in for players.

Former Lithia Springs High standout Bryquice Brown headlines the list of former county players that are being recognized.