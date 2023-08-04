As the upcoming college football season is set to begin in a few weeks, preseason honors are starting to roll in for players.
Former Lithia Springs High standout Bryquice Brown headlines the list of former county players that are being recognized.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
As the upcoming college football season is set to begin in a few weeks, preseason honors are starting to roll in for players.
Former Lithia Springs High standout Bryquice Brown headlines the list of former county players that are being recognized.
Brown, a redshirt senior at Georgia State University in Atlanta, was named to the preseason All-Sun Belt Conference second team.
Brown also earned Preseason All-Sun Belt recognition from two publications, Athlon and Phil Steele.
Georgia Tech redshirt senior linebacker Braelen Oliver, a Douglasville native, was included on the Shrine Bowl 1000, which is the official watch list for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.
The Shrine Bowl is one of college football’s most prominent postseason all-star games.
The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl — the 99th edition of the historic game — will be played on Feb. 1 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Oliver, a former county player of the year at Douglas County High, is a transfer from Minnesota.
Brown is a returning starter at cornerback with four career interceptions and 18 pass breakups, along with 101 career tackles for the Panthers.
Last season, he made 45 tackles with one interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Brown had a career-high 10 tackles against Charlotte last season.
He also had some second-half heroics in a win over Arkansas State last year.
Leading Arkansas State 14-13 lead in third quarter, he prevented a score with an interception at the GSU 1-yard line.
He also broke up two passes in that game.
Oliver played five seasons at Minnesota (2018-22) before coming to Georgia Tech as a graduate transfer.
He appeared in all 12 games as a redshirt junior in 2022, making 10 starts.
During that season, he recorded 33 tackles (14 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
Oliver’s brother, Brandon, played football at Georgia Tech (2013-15).
Georgia State kicks off the season Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ against Rhode Island at home.
Georgia Tech opens the season at the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game will showcase Louisville vs. Georgia Tech on Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.