A former Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was fired for sexual misconduct charges, is back behind bars after the death of a dog on his former property.
Austin Sluder, 27, was arrested on Sept. 16 on aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals charges for an incident that resulted in the death of a dog.
Sluder allegedly left a tan German Shepherd unattended for seven days in a crate at an abandoned house.
The house on Missoula Place in Douglasville was previously listed as the deputy’s residence when he was arrested in late March.
According to the aggravated cruelty to animals charge, the dog died of starvation and dehydration.
The warrant said Sluder “did not provide adequate food and water” for the dog to survive.
The dog was left inside the residence.
A Villa Rica address was listed on Sluder’s latest arrest warrant.
The dog weighed only 20 pounds, 10 pounds less than its normal weight, according to the arrest warrant.
A veterinarian determined that the starvation and dehydration was the ‘direct cause’ of the dog’s death, according to the arrest warrant.
Sluder was out on $200,000 bond following his March 29 arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate at the jail.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) brought sexual assault and violation of oath charges.
Seven days after being sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2021, the DCSO received a complaint from a female inmate against Sluder, who was assigned to the jail.
The complaint, on Sept. 20, 2021, accused Sluder of using his cellphone to take nude photos of the inmate in her cell in July of 2021 just after he began his basic law enforcement mandate, according to a DCSO news release.
According to the DCSO, the complaint was turned over to the Office of Professional Standards (OPS) for investigation.
The OPS investigation concluded that Sluder took his cell phone into the inmate’s cell, but could not determine if he used it to photograph the inmate.
Sluder was dismissed from employment while under probationary status on Oct. 20, 2021.
After the dismissal, another inmate came forward alleging that Sluder forced her to perform oral sex on him while she was in custody.
Sluder is currently being held without bond.
