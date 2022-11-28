A former Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was indicted on animal cruelty charges by a grand jury earlier this month.
Austin Sluder, 27, was indicted on aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals charges following his September arrest.
The grand jury returned true bills of indictment in 40 criminal cases, including Sluder’s case, on Nov. 18, according to a news release from the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Sluder was arrested on Sept. 16 after the death of a dog on his former property in the county.
Sluder allegedly left a tan German Shepherd unattended for seven days in a crate at an abandoned house.
The house on Missoula Place in Douglasville was previously listed as the deputy’s residence when he was arrested in late March on sexual misconduct charges.
According to the aggravated cruelty to animals charge, the dog died of starvation and dehydration.
The warrant said Sluder “did not provide adequate food and water” for the dog to survive.
The dog was left inside the residence.
A Villa Rica address was listed on Sluder’s latest arrest warrant
Sluder was denied bond following his September arrest on animal cruelty charges.
Sluder was out on $200,000 bond following his March 29 arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate at the jail.
He was arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), which brought sexual assault and violation of oath charges.
Seven days after being sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2021, the DCSO received a complaint from a female inmate against Sluder, who was assigned to the jail.
Sluder was dismissed from employment while under probationary status on Oct. 20, 2021.
He is currently being held without bond.
Here are the other cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Chavez Mills, aggravated stalking.
• Marquez Holmes, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Deon Jones, forgery in the first degree.
• Thomas Williams, burglary in the second degree.
• Stephen Loggins, obstruction of an officer.
• Socrates Saint-Louis, aggravated child molestation.
• Brandon Duff, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Austin Sluder, aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Antwan Parker, aggravated assault.
• Antonio Battle, obstruction of an officer.
• William Caseman, sexual exploitation of children.
• Nathanael Search, terrorist threats.
• Sherrod Sanchious, armed robbery.
• Rodney Tate and Wylena Postell, theft by receiving stolen property.
• James Jenkins, aggravated assault.
• James Jenkins, aggravated assault.
• Lemuel Northcut, aggravated assault.
• Jabari Johnson, sexual exploitation of children.
• Donald Galligan, trafficking meth or amphetamine.
• Dnyhn Carter, child molestation.
• David Burton, burglary first degree.
• Sidney Ehley, theft by shoplifting.
• Jeremiah Linder, aggravated battery family violence.
• Zachery Carr, aggravated assault.
• Jaysan Reed and Jamar Butler, sale of marijuana.
• Elizabeth Allen, Isaiah Vaughn, and Dylan Crutchfield, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Lauren Miley, possession of cocaine.
• Stephen Smith, Rebecca Morgan, and Sarah Summer, theft by possession of stolen mail.
• Christopher Butler, criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Jonathan Smith, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Christian Peppers, burglary first degree.
• Tahirah Washington, theft by shoplifting.
• Kevin Yates, theft by taking and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Tanequae Usman, theft by shoplifting.
• Robert Ratliff, theft by receiving stolen property.
• Michael Hudson, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Lester Bradley, forgery in the third degree.
• Dominic Smith, aggravated assault family violence.
