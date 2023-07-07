Harris Dalton Jr. was an award-winning journalist during a career that included a stint as editor of the Douglas County Sentinel.
Dalton, who edited six newspapers and one corporate oil and gas magazine during his career as a journalist, died Monday at age 94 in Canton.
Dalton’s writing inspired a sitting president to write him when he was the editor at the Sentinel.
On Jan. 11, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson wrote Dalton to thank him for a column he wrote.
“I was heartened by your good reaction to my television interview with the press,” Johnson wrote on White House letterhead. “If, as you sense, the job of President does not get any easier with the years — its burdens are always lighter when they are shared with citizen leaders of good heart and strong purpose. I am thankful for your understanding, proud of your support and comforted by the strength that you and your family give to me and America’s cause.”
Harris was a Georgia native and graduated from the University of Georgia after serving in the Navy during the Korean War.
He was born Nov. 4, 1928 in Americus.
Harris and his late wife, Ora Ernestine, had one son, Clay.
Clay was born in Cartersville but is a 1979 graduate of Lithia Springs High.
Dalton’s first name was Weatherby, but he went by his middle name.
As a young boy his friends had difficulty spelling Weatherby — so he decided to use his middle name, explained his son.
He joined the Navy and saw action as a radar man fighting communism during the Korean War aboard the USS Sicily Aircraft Carrier (CVE-118), which lent its support to the famous Black Sheep Squadron, and was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon 3 stars, United Nations Service Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal.
In addition, of the 10 bloodiest battles during the Korean War, the USS Sicily was present for two of them — Pusan and Hungnam. Dalton was very proud to have been part of that history-making crew, his son said.
He traveled on the ship for over 429,616 miles at 19 knots per mile which equals 23,664 hours at sea.
During his time as editor of the Sentinel, Dalton and the paper won the Georgia Press Association General Excellence Award for best weekly newspaper in the state.
Dalton will be interred with honors at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, where his wife is now at rest.
