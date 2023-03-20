Four metro Atlanta teenagers were arrested for car break-ins and other charges at a Douglasville apartment complex.
Dareon Kelley, 19, of Decatur, and Antavious Bowden, 18, of Atlanta, were taken into custody along with two juveniles on Friday for entering automobile charges at the Millwood Park Apartments on Duralee Lane.
None of the suspects are from Douglas County, according to the Douglasville Police Department.
Kelley and Bowden face eight counts of entering automobiles, possession of firearm during crime, obstruction of officers, possession of marijuana and possession of tools for commission of crime.
They were each denied bond on Monday morning.
Police officers and sheriff’s deputies found the suspect’s vehicle, pursued the suspects and performed a P.I.T. maneuver on the vehicle to end the chase near Cooper Street, according to DPD.
It was later discovered that the vehicle the suspects were in was stolen from another county, according to a DPD news release.
Three of the suspects were immediately apprehended while a police K-9 was used to assist in the arrest of the fourth suspect, the news release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.