Four teenagers have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting after a Sweet 16 house party on March 4.
Timothy Coleman Jr., 18, Kingston Cottman, 17, Chase McDowell, 17, and Chance McDowell, 17, face several charges including malice murder and participation in street gang activity.
Chance and Chase McDowell are twins. Chance was a member of the New Manchester High football team this past season.
A fifth suspect has been arrested for murder in the case, but wasn’t a part of the April 10 grand jury indictments.
The four teens indicted were among seven criminal cases where indictments were handed down by the grand jury.
The fifth suspect, Tahkel Beverly Smart, 21, of Dallas, was arrested two weeks ago and is the oldest among the five suspects. He is expected to be indicted at a later date.
The five are all charged with the deaths of Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, after a Sweet 16 party on Sitka Drive.
Moon and Hill are described as innocent bystanders who were fleeing gunshots when they were struck from behind.
The warrants stated that Coleman shot Hill in the back of the head and that Moon was shot in the back with a 9mm gun.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The party ended early because the host parents smelled marijuana and an altercation occurred away from the house.
Seven other teenagers were struck by bullets.
The gun was confiscated when Coleman was arrested in Cobb County, Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference.
The five face a combined 205 charges in connection with the murders. The majority of the charges stem from gang activity.
Pounds said during the news conference last month that more arrests are expected.
Here is a list of other cases indicted by the grand jury:
• Michael Raglin, charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Terrion Young and Marcus Brown, charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Camron Chennault and Jack Jones, charges of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Jeffery Finley, charges of identity fraud.
• Blanca Hernandez, charges of trafficking in cocaine.
• Derek Guyton, charged with aggravated assault.
