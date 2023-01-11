A Michigan woman arrested in Douglas County last week for insurance fraud is employed in law enforcement in that state.
Catrice Lockett, 37, was arrested on Jan. 3 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on charges of false report of a crime, conspiracy to commit a felony and insurance claim fraud, according to arrest warrants.
Lockett, along with her fiance, Brian Lee, 37, told a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy that his silver 2011 Toyota Tundra was taken while the couple was at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs, according to an arrest warrant.
The Kalamazoo Public Safety Department confirmed through a text message that Lockett is ‘an employee of our agency’.
Kalamazoo PSD spokesman Jay Shatara texted the Sentinel that the agency was aware of Lockett’s arrest and has launched its own investigation.
Shatara didn’t offer any other comment on the investigation, citing departmental policy.
“Our policy doesn’t allow for us to comment on another agency’s criminal case,” Shatara wrote. “They would have to release any info (information) on it.”
According to an arrest warrant, Lockett and Lee were trying to obtain an incident report to make an insurance claim with GEICO.
It was revealed in the false report of crime warrant that neither was in the state of Georgia on the date they claimed the truck was stolen.
The couple claimed the incident happened between 6:38 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the state park.
Lockett was arrested on Jan. 3 and released the next day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
In 2017, Lockett, along with another officer from the Kalamazoo department, were interviewed by a Kalamazoo television when the department announced it was hiring new officers.
In the seven minute interview, the officers said that Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were cross-trained to be law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMT.
When asked about the qualities a person must have to work for the department, Lockett responded: “A PSO at Kalamazoo needs to be a person ... who is very honest, and a person who wants to go out and make a change. It requires a person to do what is right even when it is hard.”
