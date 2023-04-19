The Douglas County government continues to complete a management reorganization.
The Douglas County government continues to complete a management reorganization.
As part of that reorganization, the county announced Wednesday that Deputy County Administrator Fred Perry is leaving.
Few details were given, with the county saying in a news release only that Perry is “leaving Douglas County to pursue other opportunities.”
The announcement came about an hour after Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan gave the State of the County address at the Douglasville Conference Center during the Douglas County Chamber luncheon.
Acting County Administrator David Corbin said the reorganization is designed after other government models.
“Having worked in and around municipal and county government for nearly 30 years, there is a multitude of best practice models that I am hopeful we can implement here in Douglas County,” Corbin said. “This reorganization should be invisible to our residents, businesses, and taxpayers, but I believe the results will be clearly demonstrating themselves by the end of this year.”
Douglas County has been without a permanent county administrator for nearly two years.
Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, who previously served as Assistant County Administrator, has been promoted to chief of staff.
In the new job, Stewart-Stanley will serve as the county’s liaison to other governments on the local, state and county level.
The BOC is currently down to three commissioners with the suspension of Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell after they were indicted along with others on bid-rigging charges.
The BOC is awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp to appoint two commissioners.
A reorganization of the Douglas County Fire Department is simultaneously underway, according to the news release.
Miles Allen is currently serving as acting fire chief with Chief Roderick Jolivette on paid suspension. The county announced last week Jolivette has been terminated effective May 1.
