The City of Douglasville has a full slate of festivities planned for the Fourth of July.
The annual parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4 in downtown Douglasville. Martin Thomas, a 7-year-old who saved his family from a fire last year, will serve as parade grand marshal.
Emily Hardaway, community outreach coordinator for the city, said the parade is expected to last about an hour. Church Street will be closed the morning of July 4 for the parade, she said.
After the parade at around 11 a.m. the fun moves to Hunter Park. There will be a bounce house, snow cones, face painting and activity stations at the park located on Gurley Road. American Legion Post No. 145 will be selling barbecue plates for $10 at Hunter Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4th. Hermanas Italian Ice is also expected to be at Hunter Park on July 4th.
From there, the festivities move to Arbor Place Mall from 5-10 p.m. Hardaway said the mall is holding a “Big Band 4th of July Celebration” that includes food vendors, a Kidzone with bounce houses, games, and face painting, as well as live music, entertainment and more. The evening will be capped by the city’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks display.
Hardaway said that the mall requests that those attending the celebration bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
The City of Villa Rica will also be hosting its 16th Annual Fireworks Display Extravaganza. Villa Rica’s fireworks will take place Sunday, July 3 at the V-Plex, with festivities starting at 5:30 p.m. and the fireworks beginning after sunset.
In addition to the Fourth of July festivities, Douglasville has several other events for citizens this summer including:
Food Truck Mondays
The next Food Truck Monday is June 27 from 5-8 p.m. in the parking lot of the old police department precinct on Church Street. Trucks participating Monday are:The HUD Food Truck, Hermana’s Italian Ice, Blue Nomad Grill, The Main Squeeze Lemonade, The Funnel Cake Guys, Mister Softee of Metro Atl, Marshall’s Jerk Spot, Not As Famous Cookie Company and Gyro Chef Mediterranean food truck. There will be additional Food Truck Monday events at the same time and place on: July 11, July 25, Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Food Trucks attending these dates are still to be determined, Hardaway said.
Wednesday Wind Down
Wednesday Wind Down takes place every Wednesday through Aug. 3. All upcoming bands are listed on the events calendar on the city’s website, www.douglasvillega.gov. Concerts will be on O’Neal Plaza and music will start around 6-6:30 p.m., Hardaway said.
Ice Cream Social
The Ice Cream Social will take place Saturday, July 2 from 3-6 p.m. on O’Neal Plaza. The first 50 people to attend will receive free ice cream. Several ice cream vendors will be in attendance, Hardaway said.
Splash N Play
The Splash N Play is free for City of Douglasville citizens. There are two Splash N Play events — July 7 at Willing Workers Park and July 21 at Fowler Field — with both taking place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Farmers Market continues every Tuesday through Oct. 29 from 3-7 p.m. at the old police precinct on Church Street.
Screen on the Green
Screen on the Green is set for Friday, July 8 at Fowler Field. Doors open at 7 p.m with the moving beginning at dusk (approximately 8:20 p.m.). The move will be “Soul.” Citizens are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.
Training Tuesdays
Citizens are invited to join Main Street Douglasville and Peach Drop Nutrition for Zumba, Yoga, or another workout on O’Neal Plaza every Tuesday through July 26 from 6-7 p.m.
