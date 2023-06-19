According to a press release from the American Automobile Association (AAA), gas prices across the state of Georgia increased by two cents to $3.29. This is three cents more than it was last month and $1.19 cents less than this time last year. It currently costs $49.35 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which is nearly $18.00 less than it was this time last year.
“Lackluster demand and low oil costs are keeping gas prices relatively stable,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Pump prices could potentially increase heading into the July Fourth holiday if crude oil prices increase. If the cost of oil remains low, Georgians may find gas prices that are flat or drifting slightly lower
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is Marathon at 813 Bankhead Highway priced at $3.07. There are six other gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.19 and $3.27.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.13 at the Marathon located at 9388 Villa Rica Highway. There are six other gas stations in Villa Rica that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.11 and $3.28.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.04 at the Hilltop 1 located at 18045 US Highway 78. There are six other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging from $3.11 and $3.19.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline has decreased by two cents to $3.57. The press release continues by saying, “According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased slightly from 9.22 to 9.19 million barrels a day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.1 million barrels to 220.9 million barrels. Lower gas demand amid increasing supply has helped to limit pump prices increases. If demand remains tepid, pump prices will likely fluctuate moderately through next week.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton, Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
