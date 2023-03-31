The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the suspect that was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Wednesday afternoon.
Douglasville resident Steven Blunt, 29, died of injuries at a local hospital, according to the GBI.
The GBI was called in to conduct an independent investigation after the shooting on Ferncrest Place, which happened around 12:11 p.m.
According to DCSO Capt. Trent Wilson, the incident started when a Douglas County School System police officer was notified that a person at the Special Olympics being held at New Manchester High School Stadium on Wednesday had a gun.
The officers attempted to confront the suspect and he ran, Wilson said at a news conference.
A search began, and the suspect dropped some evidence that led them to a home on Ferncrest Place within Anneewakee Trails subdivision near the high school.
Wilson said the suspect dropped his cellphone, which was traced to the Ferncrest Place residence.
“A male exited the home and a very brief conversation took place,” Wilson said. “At that time, gunfire was exchanged.”
Doorbell camera video obtained by Atlanta television station WXIA-TV backs up Wilson’s account of the shooting.
In the video, Blunt is seen exiting the front door dressed in a blue plaid bathrobe and talking with a deputy.
He suddenly pulls out a gun, and shots are fired, the video shows.
Wilson said that Blunt fit the description of the male at the Special Olympics spotted with the gun.
Blunt was out on a $3,500 bond after being arrested on June 16, 2020, on two drug and a firearm charges.
He was indicted by a grand jury in October 2020.
During a traffic stop on Sunset Drive at Fairburn Road for a cell phone violation, a deputy searched his car after smelling marijuana, according to court documents.
Eight ziplock bags of marijuana, a scale, and a gun were found in the car, a warrant said.
Douglas County Schools Executive Director of Communications Portia Lake emphasized that no students or teachers or participants at the Special Olympics were placed in any danger during the incident. She said all protocols were followed by the school and law enforcement.
Lake acknowledged that emotions and anxiety were probably high in wake of the mass shooting at a school in Nashville on Monday.
“It’s just unfortunate that we always have to continue worrying about our children, praying about the safety of our children and schools across the nation,” she said.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Blunt.
Once an investigation is complete, the GBI will send the results of its investigation to the county district attorney’s office for review.
