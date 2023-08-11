Five former or current Douglas County officials are part of an ongoing Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigation into possible improper use of government funds.
Probate Judge Christina Peterson and District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson’s spending records were among records subpoenaed by the GBI.
Three subpoenas were issued in early June related to the case and signed by Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry.
In a subpoena issued June 8, the GBI requests “Bank records to include all credit card statements, receipts and documentation related to the county issued credit card account belonging to Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson.” The subpoena also asks for “Any policy or card holder agreement related to Judge Peterson’s credit card account.”
In a separate June 6 subpoena, documents were also subpoenaed on travel expenses for Robinson, Procurement Director LaTonya Ammons, Chief Information Officer Alex Betancourt and former Deputy County Administrator Fredrick Perry.
The same June 6 subpoena also asks for the “Signed oath of office for Commissioner Kelly Robinson and Probate Court Judge Christina Peterson.”
A separate June 6 subpoena covers all county p-card users and asks for “Bank records related to p-cards to include purchasing card account names, full account numbers and all statements” as well “Purchasing card policy and signed p-card holder agreement forms” and “all receipts related to p-card purchases.”
Reached by email, Peterson said she had no comment on the investigation.
Robinson cited being legally blind and the dependency on others to help fill out paperwork that he said led to some records discrepancies.
Robinson said he is cooperating with the GBI in the investigation.
“I can no longer read electronic or paper documents, and have been dependent, for several years, on assistance from others, in reviewing documents in my capacity as a County Commissioner,” Robinson said in a statement released late Thursday afternoon by his legislative aide. “Expense reports and related documentation are prepared for my signature by administrative staff, and I am again dependent on their eyes and honest reading of the documents being prepared for my signature.”
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office turned over findings from its investigation earlier this year of the county’s purchasing card (p-card) program to the GBI, according to county spokesman Bill Crane.
Peterson never had a p-card, but was issued a credit card upon taking office in 2020.
Attorney Chris Anulewicz is a partner with the Bradley law firm who regularly practices in the area of state constitutional law.
Anulewicz said it is obvious to him that the GBI is “honing in on abuse by government employees” with the issuing of the subpoenas.
“They likely have good information that has led them to believe there is a problem,” Anulewicz said after reviewing the subpoenas. “If I was one of these people, I would be nervous.”
During a Fox 5 I-Team report Tuesday, a reporter reviewed receipts that Robinson had requested reimbursement for cigar purchases and Uber trips to cigar bars.
Robinson has said that these trips are for “listening posts” for his constituents.
Peterson is already facing a host of legal problems, with hearings scheduled next month for 40 ethics charges brought by the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission. If convicted of those charges, Peterson faces penalties including possible removal from office.
She has already been ordered to pay $39,478 in legal fees and expenses to her homeowners association for filing what a judge ruled was an unwarranted lawsuit.
If Robinson and Peterson are ultimately charged and convicted of violation of oath office, a felony, they could face a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum of five years under Georgia law.
This is the latest blow to the embattled county government that has seen former Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell being suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp after being indicted on bid-rigging charges.
Tax Commissioner Greg Baker was also part of the five-person indictment. He was not removed from office.
Jones, Mitchell, Baker and two other defendants, Bill Peacock and Anthony Knight, have all pleaded innocent to the charges.
