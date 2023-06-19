ATLANTA – A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is being delayed by about four months after one of three contractor finalists dropped out of consideration.

Express 400 Partners, one of three roadbuilding consortiums the Georgia Department of Transportation had short-listed for the project, withdrew from the selection process last month, Meg Pirkle, the DOT’s chief engineer, told members of the State Transportation Board Wednesday.