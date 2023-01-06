Samford vs. Georgia (9/10/22)

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, a Douglas County High grad, plays against Samford earlier this year. The Bulldogs’ defense will need to step up big Monday against TCU if Georgia is to win its second straight national title.

 Tony Walsh/Special

If the saying is true that defense wins championships, it is no surprise the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are a heavy favorite in Monday’s title game.

The Bulldogs enter Monday evening’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game in California as a 12-point favorite to win a second consecutive title.

A report by AP sports writer Charles Odum was used in this article.

Trending Videos