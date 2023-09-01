ATLANTA — Georgia State opened the season with a 42-35 win over Rhode Island Thursday night at Center Parc Stadium as running back Marcus Carroll had a career night.
Carroll, a senior from nearby Union City, rushed for a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in the non-conference win.
Senior cornerback Gavin Pringle returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown.Pringle, the graduate transfer from Bucknell making his GSU debut, put Georgia State (1-0) ahead for good at 35-28 late in the third quarter.
GSU quarterback Darren Grainger passed for 193 yards, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception, and the senior also added 51 yards on the ground.
“Rhode Island is a very good football team, and tonight was a great test of everything we went through the last sixth months,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “We overcame a lot of adversity. We’re up 21-7 and thing kind of go off the rails a bit. They take a seven-point lead, but we didn’t flinch. That’s what our offseason was about.I’m very proud of these guys, the way we kept playing. We gave up some big plays in the secondary, some things we’ve got to fix, but I really love the way our guys looked right in the face of adversity and said, You know what, not tonight.”
Grainger’s most prolific target in the ballgame was Robert Lewis, who caught seven passes for 97 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown, while Tailique Williams caught a 42-yard scoring pass. Carroll’s rushing effort is the fourth-highest single-game rushing total in GSU history.
GSU won the turnover battle in Thursday’s game, forcing two turnovers while avoiding any giveaways. Georgia State put together a stellar showing on the ground, racking up 231 rushing yards while averaging 6.1 yards per carry and out-rushing Rhode Island by 119 yards. The GSU offense did a good job extending drives, converting on 50% of third-down attempts. The GSU also went 1-for-1 on fourth down.
Georgia State had their highest scoring quarter in the third period, when they put up 14 points.
The Panthers got off to a fantastic start in the contest, putting 14 unanswered points on the board before Rhode Island could respond.
The Panthers return to Center Parc Stadium on Sept. 9 to host UConn in a 7 p.m. contest.
