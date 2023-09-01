DOUNWS-09-02-23 GEORGIA STATE

Georgia State running back Marcus Carroll rushed for a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns to help the Panthers to a 42-35 win over visiting Rhode Island.

 Dale Zanine Photography/Special Photo

ATLANTA — Georgia State opened the season with a 42-35 win over Rhode Island Thursday night at Center Parc Stadium as running back Marcus Carroll had a career night.

Carroll, a senior from nearby Union City, rushed for a career-high 184 yards and three touchdowns in the non-conference win.