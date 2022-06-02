Georgia Highlands College (GHC) held its annual Honors Assembly in April at the Cartersville site. The event, which was also streamed live, celebrated the academic achievements and special recognition of 65 GHC students.
“Honors Night is an opportunity for GHC faculty and staff to recognize our students for how amazing they truly are,” GHC Interim President Dana Nichols said. “We are proud of these students’ accomplishments and proud to work with them as they demonstrate excellence in their academic journey.”
The Georgia Highlands College Leadership Award was presented to student Matthew Perry. As the flagship award for the evening, the Leadership Award is for the student who best demonstrates the qualities of a positive leader, shows exemplary leadership on campus and in community activities while maintaining high academic standards. Students are nominated for the award by faculty and staff. Other nominees for the Leadership Award were Quentin Leek, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Lyons and Joseph Mendoza.
The Georgia Highlands College Spirit Award was presented to Brandon Dyer. This award is for the student who best demonstrates dedication to campus life, activity in school and community projects and promotes school spirit to fellow students, faculty and staff.
The Georgia Highlands College Steve Burns Service Awards was presented to Camille Brown. This award is for the student who has demonstrated a commitment and passion for serving others and contributing to the well-being of the community.
More than 130 students, faculty, staff and members of the community attended the event in person, with more than 70 viewing online.
