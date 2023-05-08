DOUNWS-05-09-23 CITY

Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson announced during her State of City address that Gladys Knight will headline the grand opening of the GreyStone Amphitheater.

During Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson’s “State of the City” speech last Thursday, she made a major announcement about the new Greystone Amphitheater.

Robinson said during her 57-minute speech that seven-time Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight will headline the Labor Day Weekend opening of the new multi-million dollar facility.

