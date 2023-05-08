During Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson’s “State of the City” speech last Thursday, she made a major announcement about the new Greystone Amphitheater.
Robinson said during her 57-minute speech that seven-time Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight will headline the Labor Day Weekend opening of the new multi-million dollar facility.
The concert will take place on Sept. 2.
“This is one of the biggest and most exciting projects to come to our city in a very long time,” Robinson said. “Both the development of the amphitheater and the selection of such an iconic artist for our overall celebration is the direct result of community input and feedback.”
During the speech at the Douglasville Conference Center, the mayor also talked about new businesses coming to the city. She highlighted Zoetis and Home Chef along with several other small businesses.
Overall, the mayor said that 500 new business licenses were issued within the last year.
“There is positive growth in residential development and we welcomed several new businesses,” Robinson said. “They range from local shops to global national recognized brands. This indicates a healthy and thriving economy. It is bringing new opportunities for employment with goods and services and the overall good of the community. Throughout the city we are seeing businesses thriving.”
According to Robinson, Arbor Place Mall has a 95% occupancy rate.
“Despite current trends of malls across the county, Arbor Place continues to do well economically,” Robinson said.
She said she speaks constantly with mall management and said renovations will continue on the inside and outside of the mall.
In addition to the Town Green, Robinson spoke about the $25 million renovation project at Jessie Davis Park that will improve the amenities.
“These projects will help improve our overall quality of life and bring more opportunity for outdoor recreation,” Robinson said. “As a community, we came together to focus on the future as voters renewed SpLOST funding. We finalized a long term agreement with the county with the service delivery agreement.”
Robinson also thanked the voters for passing a 2022 SPLOST that is expected to net about $51 million in revenue.
The city will use the funding for transportation (35%), city facilities (20%), public safety (35%) and parks and recreation (10%).
Robinson said the funding will help as the city is expected to experience some growth.
According to the Atlanta Regional Commission, the city added 4,200 new citizens over the last 12 years.
ARC expects that to be accelerated in the next three years with the same amount of new citizens.
“People are moving west,” Robinson said. “We got to have proper planning and smart planning”
