Grace Tripp, 86, of Lithia Springs, Georgia died Saturday, June 4, 2022.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
