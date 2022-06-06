Grace Tripp, 86, of Lithia Springs, Georgia died Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from noon-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

