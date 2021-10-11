Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene trip to Douglas County has been postponed.
The often controversial GOP lawmaker was to speak at the West Metro Church of God from 6-9 p.m. today, but House Speaker Nancy called representatives back to the Capitol to vote on a spending bill.
The event was sponsored by the Douglas County Ga Republican Women’s Club with a meet and greet with Taylor.
A strong President Donald Trump supporter, Green was elected to Congress in November 2020.
The Congresswoman from Northeast Georgia has supported Trump’s effort’s to overturn the 2020 Presidential election of Joe Biden. She called for the state’s election results to be decertified.
Greene filed articles of impeachment against Biden the day after his inauguration, alleging abuse of power.
The House of Representatives voted to remove Greene from all committee roles on February 4, 2021, in response to her incendiary statements and endorsements of political violence. Eleven Republicans joined the unanimous Democrats in the vote. She is running for reelection in 2022.
Three days ago, Greene tweeted a fundraising link for Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people during a Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020.
On Sept. 13, Douglas County Ga Republican Women’s Club brought in Gubernatorial Candidate (R) Vernon Jones for a campaign rally. The event was packed inside the West Metro Church of God’s gymnasium.
He spoke for nearly 45 minutes and then held a question and answer session with the attendees, which was close to 150 people.
“I’m Vernon Jones,” he said during the rally. “I’m a christian. I’m a country boy. I’m a NRA card-carrying member. I’m proud to be an American. I hope that flag means something to you.”
He proclaimed that Georgia is still a red state despite electing two U.S. Senators as President Joe Biden garnered more votes than incumbent Donald Trump in last year’s election.
“I was raised by conservative parents who never complained,” Jones said. “I had four brothers to serve. I grew up a patriot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.