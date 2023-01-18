When Sheriff Tim Pounds was a deputy he would always request that Jamie Harrell be the lead investigator on his cases.
“You just knew Jamie wasn’t going to take his shoes off until the case was solved,” Pounds said.
Douglas County Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain called Harrell “one of the best Sheriff’s investigators we have ever had.”
McClain wouldn’t get much pushback from anyone at the sheriff’s office.
“If you had something to happen to a family member,” DCSO Capt. Jon Mauney said, “you wanted Jamie on the case.”
Harrell, 53, passed away on Jan. 13 after a brief illness. His funeral was Wednesday morning at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
“It is a big loss for the community,” Mauney said. “He was one of the most caring people that you would have ever met.”
A Douglasville native and Alexander High grad, Harrell served in the military and worked at the Douglasville Police Department, according to Pounds.
After retiring from the Sheriff’s Office, Harrell loved being surrounded by family, playing cards and having breakfast or lunch with all his dear friends and family, according to his obituary.
Harrell worked his way up from deputy to investigator and eventually served on the S.C.O.P.E. Unit.
He also worked on the Narcotics Unit undercover during his tenure with the DCSO.
“Jamie was my go-to man,” Pounds said. “I knew he was going to solve the case.”
Pounds said Harrell’s dedication and tireless work ethic is what made him a great investigator.
It wasn’t uncommon for Harrell to show up in the middle of the night at headquarters to continue to work a case.
“I worked the night shift and Jamie would come in sometimes at three in the morning,” Pounds said. “He would say he couldn’t sleep. His life was the Sheriff’s Office. He made a lot of sacrifices.”
When Harrell wasn’t working, he was spending time with his family and rooting on the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
“Jamie was as solid as they come,” Pounds said. “Jamie took care of his family. This man will be missed.”
