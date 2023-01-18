Harrell

Retired DCSO Capt. Jamie Harrell was known as one of the top investigators the sheriff’s office has ever had. Harrell died Friday at age 53.

 Special

When Sheriff Tim Pounds was a deputy he would always request that Jamie Harrell be the lead investigator on his cases.

“You just knew Jamie wasn’t going to take his shoes off until the case was solved,” Pounds said.

