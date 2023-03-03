Two Douglas County elected officials have gone through the booking process at the jail after being indicted on bid-rigging charges.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, 61, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, 70, were listed on the county’s jail site late Thursday afternoon.
Both posted a $20,000 bond and were released.
A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman didn’t provide any additional information on the booking process.
Mitchell and Baker, along with three others, were indicted on Feb. 24 for bid-rigging.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and business owner Anthony Knight were also indicted in the case involving a 2018 janitorial contract. None of the three had been booked as of Friday afternoon, according to county jail records.
Jones’ Atlanta attorney, Clint Rucker, said in an email to the Sentinel that no date or time has been set for her to turn herself in.
Atlanta television station FOX 5 stated that all defendants have until March 10 to turn themselves in with a predetermined bond amount.
“At this time, we do not have a date or time for the Chairman to go through the process,” Rucker wrote in the email.
Friday morning, Baker’s attorney, Saraliene Smith Durrett, released a statement.
“Tax Commissioner Baker is grateful for the community support he is receiving,” Durrett said. “From the moment these allegations were raised in 2018, he has adamantly denied any wrong-doing and he has always asserted his innocence. He is not a member of the county Commission and he does not vote on county contracts. After waiting almost five years to prove his innocence, he is ready for his day in court. He voluntarily turned himself in when notified of the warrant in this case. He is glad the voters of Douglas County have faith in him to continue working hard on their behalf as his attorney addresses this legal matter.”
Mitchell’s attorney, Camelia Hines Ruffin, said in a text message that they do not have an official statement at this time.
The jail’s daily arrest report listed Mitchell’s Mountain Creek Way home as his address.
During last year’s reelection campaign, Mitchell’s challenger claimed his primary residence was in Villa Rica in District 4 as he went through a divorce.
Mitchell proved that he still maintained residence in the district and would live in the Mountain Creek Way home in District 1 once his divorce was finalized.
Gov. Brian Kemp must wait 14 days from the indictment to appoint a committee to review each case for each elected official.
Members would then have 14 days to recommend whether there should be suspensions until trial.
The Board of Commissioners have a regularly scheduled work session meeting Monday morning. It is not known if Jones and Mitchell will attend the in-person meeting at Citizens Hall at the courthouse.
It was confirmed that Jones did attend the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority board meeting earlier this week.
Knight is the owner of S&A Express, the business at the center of the case, which was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
All five were indicted for bid-rigging while Jones was also indicted for lying to GBI investigators.
A policy approved by the BOC last November providing for payment of attorney’s fees by the county excludes payment “if the Claim involves allegations of theft, dishonesty, embezzlement, or like crimes with respect to the property or money of our in which the County has an interest.”
However, the county might still be obligated to pay some of the three elected officials’ legal fees and those of Peacock.
FOX 5 quoted county attorney Michael Coleman as saying he has “requested small initial retainers be paid to their lawyers to make sure that the accused are not without counsel during these preliminary stages. Any such payments by the County will be submitted to insurance for reimbursement.”
The county could recoup some of the money if they are convicted.
Each defendant faces up to five years in prison if convicted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.