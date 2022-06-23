Herschel Capes, 87 of Lithia Springs, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Joey Buice of Temple; granddaughters Amber Buice and Tiffany Buice of Temple; sister Joann Pate of McAlpine, FL; girlfriend Gloria Gambino of Mableton, brother and sister-in-law Tommy and Linda Griffin, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Capes, and parents, Oscar Capes and Addie Mae Keaton.
Mr. Capes was a Christian and member of South Cobb Church of Christ. He had a huge heart and was happiest when he was helping other people. He loved being on his tractor, plowing gardens and bush hogging. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, or any time spent outdoors. He absolutely loved his granddaughters and his family brought him great joy. He loved having his three dogs around, too; Prissy, Little Bit and Ridley.
A Veteran of the US Air Force who retired after 33 years, Mr. Capes served in the Korean Conflict and the Viet Nam War. He liked to say he traveled coast to coast and to 22 countries while in the military.
Mr. Capes will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, at Roy Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, in the Roy Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Roy Davis Funeral Home, Austell.
