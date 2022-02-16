During the offseason, Douglas County natives Austin Hill and Mason Massey regularly played golf together in North Carolina.
This weekend, the two will be competing in their main sport at the Daytona International Speedway in the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race.
The two are with new race teams for the 2022 season. Hill signed with Richard Childress Racing where he has switched from the truck series to racing full-time in the Xfinity Series.
The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will start at 5 p.m. and be televised live on FS1.
Hill, an Alexander High graduate, joined RCR following four successful seasons in the NASCAR Truck Series, where he qualified for the NASCAR Playoffs the last three consecutive seasons and earned the 2020 regular season championship.
Hill, 27, was an eight-time winning in the NASCAR Truck Series, and led the series in top-five finishes during the 2020 season.
“To say it’s an honor to drive for Richard Childress Racing is an understatement,” Hill said at the time he signed with RCR. “I’ve been working hard for an opportunity like this since I was a young kid. I really admire RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, and I am looking forward to having the chance to add my name to the impressive list of drivers who have won under the RCR banner.”
RCR has a strong tradition in the Xfinity Series with about 20 drivers contributing to 86 wins. Among those drives have been Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick.
“Austin Hill has established himself as a very competitive racer within the NASCAR Truck Series and we know that he is ready for a full-time opportunity in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “Austin is a talented young driver and I feel confident that he will help contribute to wins at RCR.”
Massey will also be a full-time driver on the Xfinity Series after joining the DGM Racing team.
He will drive the team’s No. 91 Chevy Camaro.
Massey has raced the last four years part-time on the Xfinity Series with 30 races under his belt.
He will compete in 27 of the Series races this season at the Daytona International Speedway.
“It is really cool having two guys from Douglas County racing,” Massey said. “We always talked about dreams and goals of racing together on NASCAR. I followed a lot of his footsteps on the track.”
