Former Alexander High slugger Jason Hinchman will get a chance to play professional baseball after signing a Major League Baseball contract.
Hinchman signed a contract with the Colorado Rockies recently after going undrafted following his Tennessee Tech career.
The outfielder was consistently among the top home-run hitters in NCAA during his collegiate career.
Hinchman had previously signed in October with the Glacier Range Riders, an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League, an MLB Partner League that began play in 2022.
“It’s exciting signing with the Rockies for sure,” Hinchman said. “I went from going to play in May for the independent ball team I signed with to playing in March with an MLB affiliated club. It’s a quicker turnaround, but that’s the opportunity that I was playing for. Now, everyone has an equal opportunity to make the MLB roster and I’m ready to show what I can do.”
The Winston native spent the majority of the 2022 campaign rewriting the Tennessee Tech and Ohio Valley Conference record books and establishing himself as one of the most feared power hitters of the last two decades.
He capped his senior season slashing a .372 batting average while accounting for 86 hits, 57 runs, 73 RBIs, 11 doubles, and 26 home runs.
During the season, he set the new school and league standards for career home runs, passing the old record of 62 and establishing a new mark of 70. He became just the third player in the last 20 years in Division I baseball to account for at least 70 career dingers and currently holds the collegiate record for the state of Tennessee among Division I institutions.
Despite all the accomplishments during the season and his career, Hinchman went undrafted.
He said that is his motivation going into training camp with the Rockies.
“I think not being drafted this past year definitely adds some extra gas to the fire,” Hinchman said.” I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder and I take that mentality into everything baseball related that I do. At the same time though, I’m a heavy believer in visualization. So, I have an ultimate goal in mind and I truly believe I’ll obtain it and anything that happens in between is what it is. So, not getting drafted isn’t the end of the world. I know that I’ll accomplish my ultimate goal, but anything that happens in between is just extra motivation. But I’ll never lose that chip on my shoulder.”
Hinchman, a former region player of the year at Alexander, rounded out his five-year career, including a shortened 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, first in program history in home runs (70), third in slugging percentage (.668), fourth in walks (127), fifth in RBIs (185), seventh in runs scored (173), tied for 12th in hits (211), 19th in on-base percentage (.426).
During his career, he earned four OVC Player of the Week nods and three National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball. He also ranks as the only Golden Eagle to hit three home runs in a single game more than once, accomplishing the feat three times.
He was recently named to the school’s All-Century team as Tennessee Tech celebrates its 100th year of baseball this season.
Hinchman is back in Georgia working out daily before reporting to spring training.
“For the last few months I’ve been training in Woodstock four times a week at a facility called Rapid Sports Performance,” he said. “There’s a bunch of other pro guys there and we lift, hit, and throw every day we’re there. I also train on my own on the days I’m not there, but the things I do aren’t as intense. So in total, I train about six to seven days a week and I am going to start getting live at-bats to help me even more.”
