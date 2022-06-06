Hiram Jackson “Jack” Landers, Jr., 74, of Temple, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was born August 15, 1947 in Rome, Georgia, son of the late Mr. Hiram Jackson Landers, Sr. and the late Mrs. Bobbie Jean Bryant.
Mr. Landers loved to travel and enjoyed fixing things, he was an avid lover of Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a participant and supporter of American Legion Riders, he helped raise funds and brought awareness for those in need. Mr. Landers loved his family dearly and also loved his dog, Murphy.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Hatcher Landers, sister, Brenda Massey of Douglasville; step sons, David and (Gina) Munro of Bowdon, Chris Flack of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Hayley Munro, Hunter Munro, Ryan Flack and Lacey Flack; nephews, Mayes Massey and Marty Massey; great-nieces and nephews, Kristen Exum, Kaitlyn Massey, Mason Massey, Lexie Massey, Faith Massey and Kali Jo Massey; great great-nephews, Wyatt Exum and Wyler Exum.
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 6-9 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. from of the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica. Chaplain Keith Guyton will be officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA at 2:30 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and cremation services of Villa Rica are in charge of arrangements.
