Many real estate experts predict a slow down in home sales this year in Douglas County after listing services released their 2022 statistics.
The rise in interest rates and the uncertainty of the economy have many sellers rethinking their decision to sale, according to real estate experts.
“No, I can’t say it is a seller’s market,” said Erika Wilson-Radney, a broker/owner with Enclave Realty, LLC. “Although we are seeing fewer available listings, buyers are not feeling as desperate and/or motivated due to the rise in interest rates, the uncertainty of the economy and the anticipation of home prices declining. Sellers are reconsidering their asking prices, offering concessions and are prepared to make repairs whereas that was unheard of in 2021 and part of 2022.”
Tisha Curry, an associate broker with Keller Williams Cityside agreed.
“We are seeing changes and a slow down all over metro Atlanta,” Curry said.
Curry said that Douglas County has been a ‘fairly stable’ real estate market.
She said that listings are down 46% and sales are down 45% in the county, according to First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS).
Also housing are staying on the market longer now as compared to 2021. The average home is on the market about 36 days.
“The days on the market has doubled,” Curry said.
According to FMLS data, the average home in Douglas County cost about $319,038 in 2021 as compared to $332,781 in 20222.
“The price is up 4% in the county,” Curry said. “Sellers are not getting their asking price about 98% of the time.”
There were 88 less houses listed in 2022 as compared to 2021, according to FMLS data.
Georgia Multiple Listing Services, which concentrate on real estate sales mostly South of Interstate 20, shows there are 391 active listings in the county in December of 2022. In 2021, there were 231 active listings during the month of December.
“When interest rates goes up, the affordability goes down,” Curry said. “Buyer’s power has been cut.”
Georgia MLS shows that 144 units were sold in Douglas County in December 2022 at an average of $319,000 as compared to 204 units in the same month in 2021 at $303,750 on average.
In November 2022, there were 138 units sold at $307,500 average sales price.
“We are still still in a seller’s market in Douglas County,” Curry said.
