Matt Underwood knew about Rob Holloway being shot in the head in the line of duty as a Carrollton Police officer.
Underwood, a sergeant with the Douglasville Police Department, heard Holloway’s testimony when he came to his church.
It was at that moment that Underwood turned to his wife and decided to start a charitable organization to help officers injured in the line of duty.
Holloway had been shot in the back of the head after a car chase with a criminal.
Underwood has taken his love for fishing and combined it with a passion to help fellow officers to form the Hook’d On The Blue organization.
Through the organization, officers and their families are treated to an all-expenses paid fishing trip.
“I grew up in south Florida and fishing has been a part of my life,” Underwood said. “Being on the water brings you peace and a way to get away from the pressures of this job. It has become a passion of mine.”
Underwood took Holloway and his wife on a three-day fishing trip in Florida.
It was there that Underwood discovered the true meaning of what his new organization would be about for the injured officers.
Holloway caught a small finish and wanted to take a picture.
Underwood was reluctant at first because the fish was so small.
“Rob told me that it is not about the size of the fish, but the memories taken from the trip,” Underwood said. “It put everything in perspective. It was the fact they are out on the water and sharing the experience with their families.”
Underwood solicits donations to make the trips possible.
He said it costs between $1,500 and $2,000 to fully fund the trips, which include three nights and two days of fishing with all meals and lodging paid.
Underwood, who has been with DPD for 24 years, said he wants to do about 10 trips this year. They did four trips last year.
For some officers, like Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, it can be a first time fishing experience.
Rogers was shot six times in the line of duty in February.
“It was brand new to David, and he loved it,” Underwood said.”The big thing is that I want them to know that they are not forgotten. It is a way of thanking them for the sacrifice that they make.”
Underwood said it is important to include the officer’s wife and children because they go through the traumatic experience with the officers.
“We are grateful for God allowing our family to meet the Underwoods,” Holloway said it a testimonial. “The fishing trip they blessed us with was incredible. When I got hurt, there were so many things that I loved to do that I thought I may never be able to do again.”
Donors can help by emailing ttoutdoorsx3@gmail.com or visit https://triple-threat-outdoors.square.site on the web.
