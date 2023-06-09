DOUNWS-06-10-23 PHIL MILLER

Phil Miller

 Special Photo

As a native of Douglas County, I can honestly say, the rural and somewhat remote Douglas County of my youth is not the Douglas County of today. During close to 50 years in law enforcement, I have witnessed incredible growth as well as the diversification of our population, urbanization, industrialization on the county's Eastside, and, unfortunately to some extent, a growing demographic and east/west divide. Having retired in 2016, I have been enjoying life with my wife, children, and grandchildren, still here, and still in love with my home county and our state. I did not seek to be your Douglas County Commission Chair, I don't need the money and it is not a job I intend to stay in beyond the time of this interim appointment.

Our Governor called and made an ask, and while I was not certain that I was up to the task, I accepted the honor of his appointment as the interim Chair of your Douglas County Commission. I also heard from five other elected officials whom I respect, Democrats and Republicans, asking me to step up and take on the job. So here I am again, looking out across our county from Austell and the Cobb County line to Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Villa Rica, and unincorporated areas and communities like Fairplay and Winston. I don't know about you, but I see so much to celebrate and share. We are together, one Douglas County, with a vibrant economy and bright future ahead.