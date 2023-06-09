As a native of Douglas County, I can honestly say, the rural and somewhat remote Douglas County of my youth is not the Douglas County of today.
During close to 50 years in law enforcement, I have witnessed incredible growth as well as the diversification of our population, urbanization, industrialization on the county’s eastside, and, unfortunately to some extent, a growing demographic and east/west divide. Having retired in 2016, I have been enjoying life with my wife, children, and grandchildren, still here, and still in love with my home county and our state. I did not seek to be your Douglas County Commission Chair, I don’t need the money and it is not a job I intend to stay in beyond the time of this interim appointment. Our Governor called and made an ask, and while I was not certain that I was up to the task, I accepted the honor of his appointment as the interim Chair of your Douglas County Commission. I also heard from five other elected officials whom I respect, Democrats and Republicans, asking me to step up and take on the job. So here I am again, looking out across our county from Austell and the Cobb County line to Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Villa Rica, and unincorporated areas and communities like Fairplay and Winston. I don’t know about you, but I see so much to celebrate and share. We are together, one Douglas County, with a vibrant economy and bright future ahead. In some respects, our reputation has suffered somewhat during the past year, yet none of that is irreversible. For every teen birthday party spoiled by a rogue shooter, I see the inspiring brilliance of Megan Danielle, one of our own being introduced to the entire nation via American Idol. Douglas County has a school superintendent admired by his peers as well as named Georgia State School Superintendent of the Year. And our Alexander High Basketball Cougars rule their court and stand tallest in the state as well. And one of the country’s most prolific film and television producers, Tyler Perry, now calls our county his home.
I know personally and well virtually all our current elected officials, and I know them to be good people. However bad things can happen to good people, and we are also each responsible for the choices we make, as well as the actions that we take. Working with the other four members of our commission, I intend to listen, build consensus when possible, and set us back on track. I would consider this to be more of a mid-course correction.
My priorities and objectives are straightforward and simple. I would like to reduce the tax burden on our citizens and property owners. I will see that we increase transparency, run an open and honest government and work to allay concerns that our strong 1200 people workforce is doing anything other than working to serve this community. We will follow the laws and the rules, with none of us above the law, and though I am far from perfect, as I did for 16 years and four terms as your elected Sheriff, I will try and lead by example. We may not always agree, but I am almost always willing to listen to your thoughts and concerns.
During my last two terms in office, Barack Obama carried Douglas County as a Democrat, in both of his campaigns for President. As a Republican, I won back-to-back in those same elections, receiving more votes than President Obama. Obviously, my public service record was well regarded by Republicans as well as more than a few Democrats for that to happen. I do recognize the shift in our county’s political majority and climate. Everyone will be treated with respect, I believe in applying the rules of government and law equitably, in saying what we mean and then doing what we say. Let’s all try something a little different and give each other a chance to demonstrate by our actions, and not just our words, that we mean what we say and we intend to follow through. I have almost no control over how long I will be in this role, but as long as I am here, I intend to try and make things in our county just a little bit better every day. And I look to you to let us know how we are doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.