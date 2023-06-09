As a native of Douglas County, I can honestly say, the rural and somewhat remote Douglas County of my youth is not the Douglas County of today.

During close to 50 years in law enforcement, I have witnessed incredible growth as well as the diversification of our population, urbanization, industrialization on the county’s eastside, and, unfortunately to some extent, a growing demographic and east/west divide. Having retired in 2016, I have been enjoying life with my wife, children, and grandchildren, still here, and still in love with my home county and our state. I did not seek to be your Douglas County Commission Chair, I don’t need the money and it is not a job I intend to stay in beyond the time of this interim appointment. Our Governor called and made an ask, and while I was not certain that I was up to the task, I accepted the honor of his appointment as the interim Chair of your Douglas County Commission. I also heard from five other elected officials whom I respect, Democrats and Republicans, asking me to step up and take on the job. So here I am again, looking out across our county from Austell and the Cobb County line to Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Villa Rica, and unincorporated areas and communities like Fairplay and Winston. I don’t know about you, but I see so much to celebrate and share. We are together, one Douglas County, with a vibrant economy and bright future ahead. In some respects, our reputation has suffered somewhat during the past year, yet none of that is irreversible. For every teen birthday party spoiled by a rogue shooter, I see the inspiring brilliance of Megan Danielle, one of our own being introduced to the entire nation via American Idol. Douglas County has a school superintendent admired by his peers as well as named Georgia State School Superintendent of the Year. And our Alexander High Basketball Cougars rule their court and stand tallest in the state as well. And one of the country’s most prolific film and television producers, Tyler Perry, now calls our county his home.