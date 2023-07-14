One of west Georgia’s most recognizable restaurants recently received some statewide accolades.
Birmingham-based “It’s a Southern Thing” named Douglasville’s Hudson’s Hickory House BBQ to its “Fan Favorite BBQ Joints” list for Georgia.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 71F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 12:20 pm
One of west Georgia’s most recognizable restaurants recently received some statewide accolades.
Birmingham-based “It’s a Southern Thing” named Douglasville’s Hudson’s Hickory House BBQ to its “Fan Favorite BBQ Joints” list for Georgia.
Also included on the list is Wallace’s BBQ in Austell.
In all, 14 BBQ places were listed.
It was not clear if the restaurants were listed in order of ranking. A couple of emails to “It’s a Southern Thing” were not returned by Sentinel press time.
The list and a message from third-generation owner Elena Hudson was posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page:
“Look daddy, we made it!, can’t wait to see all our amazing customers on Monday when we return to work. Thanks to everyone for allowing us to take a much needed break from reality. We look forward to serving you next week!!! Love y’all the most!!!”
The post, which was made on Thursday, had 658 reactions, 43 comments and had been shared 45 times as of late Friday afternoon. Hudson couldn’t be reached for comment.
Other restaurants on the list include: Southern Soul (St. Simons Island), Sconyers BBQ (Augusta), Fox Brother’s (Atlanta), Scott’s BBQ & Grill (Waynesville), Country’s BBQ (Columbus), Macon Road (Columbus), Rochester’s Dinosaur BBQ (Atlanta), Johnny’s Real Pit BBQ (Gainesville), Crowe’s Bar-B-Que (Madison), Bones BBQ (Clanton), and Biguns (Tate).
On its website, “It’s a Southern Thing” says it is a team of southern storytellers — filmmakers, writers and social media experts.
The media group has 3.8 million followers on its Facebook page.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.