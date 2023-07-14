Elena Hudson

Hudson’s Hickory House third-generation owner Elena Hudson stands next to a banner remembering her late father, Scot, at the restaurant. Hudson’s was recently named to the “Fan Favorite BBQ Joints” list by Birmingham-based “It’s a Southern Thing.”

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

One of west Georgia’s most recognizable restaurants recently received some statewide accolades.

Birmingham-based “It’s a Southern Thing” named Douglasville’s Hudson’s Hickory House BBQ to its “Fan Favorite BBQ Joints” list for Georgia.