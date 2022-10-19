Michelle Simmons has served as vice chair of the Douglas County Board of Education for the last seven years.
Michelle Simmons has served as vice chair of the Douglas County Board of Education for the last seven years.
The elementary school educator and Democrat is being challenged in the upcoming BOE District 4 race by Republican candidate Heidi Hulsey.
Both ran unopposed in the May 24 primary.
Simmons is originally from Chicago and has MBA and MPA degrees in addition to an Early Childhood Special Education certification from Mercer University.
Hulsey has lived in Douglas County the last 28 years and was named the top hair stylist in the county in a Sentinel Reader’s Choice Award contest.
Simmons wanted to make a difference and decided to run for a BOE seat eight years ago.
“I believed I could make a difference so, I decided to run for office,” Simmons wrote on her campaign website. “Governing a school system is not an easy task. We are still striving to improve student outcomes. Being responsive, attuned and knowledgeable about educational issues are a few attributes necessary to lead during this unprecedented time. Over the last several years, the Douglas County School System has evolved and is a model system of governance, leadership, and positive outcomes. My goal is to continue to serve the students by building a community of lifelong learners who become responsible individuals, independent thinkers, and productive citizens in a global society.”
Hulsey, the mother of two grown children, said a change is needed on the BOE so she decided to run for office.
“There is a huge problem with discipline in the schools,” Hulsey said. “I’ve talked to parents and teachers throughout the years and they all agreed on this. We’ve got to crack down and get more parent involvement. We have to get the teachers and parents on the same page.”
Hulsey is a proponent of transparency.
“We have to make the BOE transparent in what we do,” Hulsey said. “All issues of finance must be open to the pubic. I don’t understand how it is not and why it is not transparency on the BOE.”
Simmons writes on her website that accountability is a key characteristic for someone serving on the BOE.
“(I’m) willing to accept responsibility for my actions,” Simmons writes on her website. “Fostering an environment where everyone is contributing positively to reinvigorating our school system, taking individual responsibility for guaranteeing academic greatness from our children, and showing support fiscally is essential as we strive to be the best.”
Hulsey said she is willing to ‘step on some toes’ to bring about change.
“I’ve been talking to parents and teachers for the last 28 years, and have gotten the inside scoop,” Hulsey said. “They have not sugar coated it with me. I’m not politically correct and not scared to step on some feet to get the job done.”
