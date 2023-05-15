DOUNWS-05-15-23 TRACK

Douglas County High senior Skylar Soli won the Class 6A discus event. The Ole Miss signee had a throw of 144-feet, 9 inches at the state meet in Rome.

 Special Photo

Although there weren’t any team titles won by local schools at the state track meets last weekend, several individuals brought home the gold.

All told, there were seven local individual participants in the Georgia High School Association track championships who won titles in 11 events.

