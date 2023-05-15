Although there weren’t any team titles won by local schools at the state track meets last weekend, several individuals brought home the gold.
All told, there were seven local individual participants in the Georgia High School Association track championships who won titles in 11 events.
Four participants had multiple championship performances during the three-day meets held in Rome and Columbus.
The Alexander girls had the highest finish as they placed runner-up in Class 6A at Barron Stadium in Rome.
The Cougars had 70 points to finish runner-up to Woodward Academy in College Park, which amassed 89.5 points.
Alexander’s boys had 42 points for sixth place.
Alexander senior Eric Singleton had one of the best performances at the meet.
The Georgia Tech football signee was the Class 6A high point winner.
He won the 100- and 400-meter runs and was runner-up in the 200 event.
Singleton also helped anchor the team’s 400 relay team to a fourth-place finish.
Singleton went 10.34 seconds in 100 and clocked in at 46.3 in the 400. He had a time of 20.89 in the 200.
The Alexander girls had two state champions in senior Victoria Teasley and junior Alisa Gordon.
Teasley won the 100 (11.73 seconds) and 200 (24.04).
Gordon won the long jump at 18-feet, 10.25 inches and took the gold with a leap of 41-9.5 in the triple jump.
New Manchester junior Ashari Pearson won the high jump at 5-feet, 7 inches in Class 6A.
Douglas County senior Skylar Soli closed out her career with a state title.
The Ole Miss signee threw 144-9 to win the discus event.
New Manchester junior Nicolas Crosswhite won both the long jump and triple jump events.
He went 23-5 in long jump and 49-2 in triple jump.
In the Class 5A meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus, Lithia Springs girls were sixth with 40 points while Chapel Hill finished in 27th place with six points.
On the boys side, Chapel Hill was third with 47 points and Lithia Springs had 16 points to finished 17th overall.
Lithia Springs thrower Alex Henry was the lone state champion in the class.
He had a toss of 46-7.5 to win the shot put.
