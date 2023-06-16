Jerry Seinfeld once said, “It’s amazing that the amount of news that happens in the world every day always just exactly fits the newspaper.” Another wise observer realized that whoever said that nothing is impossible never tried slamming a revolving door.

It was Steven Wright who confessed, “It’s a small world, but I wouldn’t want to have to paint it.” I agree! Well, there are times, while interacting with another person, that we discover an unexpected connection, prompting us to say that it is a small world after all.