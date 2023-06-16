Jerry Seinfeld once said, “It’s amazing that the amount of news that happens in the world every day always just exactly fits the newspaper.” Another wise observer realized that whoever said that nothing is impossible never tried slamming a revolving door.
It was Steven Wright who confessed, “It’s a small world, but I wouldn’t want to have to paint it.” I agree! Well, there are times, while interacting with another person, that we discover an unexpected connection, prompting us to say that it is a small world after all.
While shopping in a Myrtle Beach specialty store, a brief chat with the cashier/owner revealed that she had just moved to the city a year earlier — — from Douglasville, Georgia! In a Marietta doctor’s office, the nurse noticed the Christian college shirt I was wearing, and commented that she knew someone who attended that school. A few minutes later, we discovered that, as teenagers, the nurse and my wife attended the same church in Florida.
Traveling in Indiana last week, we stopped in a small town for a bite to eat. We struck up conversation with an elderly woman who, as it turns out, attends a local church in our denomination. At the age of 82, she leads the missions program at her church, and taught public school for 30 years.
There are two principles at work here. One is that members of humankind are more closely connected than might be imagined; that we share a great deal of common ground with other persons which tends to unify us. The recent success of Megan Danielle on American Idol is an example of such unity, as displayed at the downtown parade and gathering in her honor; everyone assembled had that connection.
The other principle is that we typically discover such connections only when we choose to engage in conversation with other persons. Here in the south, we call it ‘being friendly!’
A head-nod and smile, a kind simple gesture, or ignoring our phone long enough to strike up a brief dialog — it is worth it when you are pleasantly surprised by the connections you discover.
It really is a small, small world.
