Jackie Denise Folds, 52, of Winston, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel at 2 p.m.. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the service hour. Interment will follow in Mozley Memorial Gardens.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

rial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.

