Leading up to Bluefield State season-opener last week, quarterback Jai’que Hart was told to be ready.
There was a good chance that the Big Blue returning starting quarterback probably wouldn’t be able to play.
Updated: September 9, 2023 @ 6:04 am
Hart, the former standout QB at Lithia Springs High, took some reps with the first unit leading up to the game at Livingstone College.
Just before kickoff, Hart was told he was getting the start.
“I wasn’t nervous, I was just trying to embrace the moment,” Hart said.
In Hart’s collegiate debut, he passed for 218 yards and five touchdowns for a 41-7 win.
It was also the conference opener for Bluefield State, which was picked to finish ninth in the CIAA.
Last year’s starter, Devan Freedland, has been nursing an injury to his throwing arm.
Freedland completed 47% of his passes for 938 yards and eight touchdowns last season
Hart said that Freedland was helping on the sideline and serves as a mentor on and off the playing field.
“He has taken the role as my big brother,” Hart said. “Devan was giving me a lot of support throughout the game. He was in my ear every time I came to the sideline. He was making sure we were all on the same page.”
After playing his first collegiate game, Hart said preparation during the week is the biggest difference between college and high school.
“Everything is a lot more serious,” Hart said. “The speed of the game is not that big of a difference. It was just the preparation part for me.”
Bluefield will host Emory & Henry College Saturday, and Hart will likely get the start again.
“I’ll be ready if I get the start again,” Hart said.
