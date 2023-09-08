DOUNWS-09-09-23 HART

Former Lithia Springs High quarterback Jai’que Hart passed for 218 yards and five touchdowns in his college debut for Bluefield State.

 Bluefield State Athletics/Special Photo

Leading up to Bluefield State season-opener last week, quarterback Jai’que Hart was told to be ready.

There was a good chance that the Big Blue returning starting quarterback probably wouldn’t be able to play.