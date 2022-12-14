It had been 20 years since a Lithia Springs High football player won the Howard Thompson Trophy.
The drought is finally over as Lions quarterback Jai’Que Hart was selected as the 2022 season recipient of the prestigious award. The announcement came last week during a pep rally honoring the girls state-champion flag football team.
Douglas County School System athletic director Eric Collins presented Hart with the trophy as several of his class- mates attended the ceremony in the school’s gym.
“I was just there for the prep rally, and then I hear my name called for the award,” Hart said. “It was very exciting. I’m honored to win the award.”
Hart will get to keep the trophy, and another will stay in the school’s trophy case for a year until the next voting.
Named in honor of the man that brought football to the county in 1924, the county’s coaches, athletic director and selected media members voted on the award.
To be nominated, a player must be a senior in good academic standing and also show ‘superior athletic performance’ and ‘possess outstanding leadership abilities.’
There is only one nominee per school.
Hart is the first Lithia Springs player to win the award since Brandon Franklin was picked in 2000.
Overall, only three Lithia Springs players have been chosen since the award was created in 1985.
Two years after its inception, former Lions player Scott Turner won the award in 1987.
Back then, there were only three schools in the county.
Every school in the county has had at least one player to win the award. Douglas County dominates with the most as 20 former Tigers have been named.
Hart is the first quarterback since ALexander’s record-setting signal-caller Baylor Whitfield won the award in 2015.
Hart led the Lions into the postseason and was one of the top signal-callers in the state.
On the season, Hart passed for 3,127 yards in 11 games while completing 59% of his passes. He also accounted for 29 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in 330 pass attempts.
In addition, he rushed for six touchdowns and 121 yards on 57 carries.
“I was always looking to extend every play,” Hart said. “I think being able to run was very important.”
For his career, Hart passed for 7,735 yards and 74 touchdowns since starting his sophomore season.
He is also a member of the basketball team.
“Winning this award shows that people are watching and beginning to respect Lithia Springs,” Hart said. “We had some players on our team. It is a big deal to win this award.”
