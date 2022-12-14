DOUNWS-12-15-22 THIS IS DOUGLAS

Douglas County School System athletic director Eric Collins presents Lithia Springs quarterback Ja’Que Hart with the Howard Thompson Trophy during a pep rally last week. Lions football coach Corey Jarvis helped with the presentation.

 Noah Schroyer/Special to the Sentinel

It had been 20 years since a Lithia Springs High football player won the Howard Thompson Trophy.

The drought is finally over as Lions quarterback Jai’Que Hart was selected as the 2022 season recipient of the prestigious award. The announcement came last week during a pep rally honoring the girls state-champion flag football team.

