When it came to offensive numbers, no one could match the ones that Jai’Que Hart has put up the last two seasons.
The same could be said about Shakai Woods on the defensive side of the ball.
Both players have played a high level.
Hart was the spark in the Lithia Springs offense while Woods was the anchor of the Douglas County defense.
Hart has been named the Douglas County Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year while Woods grabs the top defensive honors.
They lead a talented All-Douglas County Sentinel team for the 2022 season.
Hart has captured just about every honor given to a county player, including the prestigious Howard Thompson Trophy.
On the season, Hart passed for 3,127 yards in 11 games while completing 59% of his passes. He also accounted for 29 touchdowns with only nine interceptions in 330 pass attempts.
In addition, he rushed 57 times for 121 yards and six touchdown.
For his career, Hart passed for 7,735 yards and 74 touchdowns since starting his sophomore season.
Two of Hart’s favorite targets, Ayden Smith and Devon Green were named to the first team offense.
Green led the team with 1,171 yards and 69 receptions and eight touchdowns while Smith had 44 catches for 874 yards and seven scores.
A pair of Div. I FBS signees fill out the all-county receiving corps.
Hilton ‘Deuce’ Alexander had 766 receiving yards and six touchdowns while Alexander’s Eric Singleton had 1,115 and a county-leading 12 touchdowns.
Alexander signed with Wake Forest while Singleton will play at Georgia Tech next season.
Woods finished the season with 129 tackles despite missing three games with an injury to start the season. He also had two sacks ad six tackles for loss.
Last season, Woods finished with 180 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
For his career, Woods finished with 537 tackles.
It is the second year in a row that both Hart and Woods have received the top honors.
