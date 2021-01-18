James Thyle Trawick, known to many as “Pop”, 76, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
James was born January 28, 1944 at Fort Rucker Air Force base in Dothan, Ala.. He was married to the love of his life, Linda (Thompson) Trawick from April 13, 1979u. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family, wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. James retired from C.W. Mathews and enjoyed working on projects around the home, and traveling.
He was proud and honored to have served his Country in the Navy.
He was an avid fan of NASCAR, Auburn football, Atlanta Braves and all the sports his grandson (Cody) played.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Gee and Rose (Snell) Trawick; his daughter; Amy (McWilliams) Griggs, his son-in-law Chip Griggs; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ray and Kitty Thompson; brother-in-law David and Carolyn Thompson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda (Thompson) Trawick; daughter and son-in-law, Deana (Vickery) and David Johnson; grandchildren, Chris and Jessica Johnson; Cody and Kristen Griggs; Give great-grandchildren, Rory, Riker, Charlie, Ollie and Rose; one on the way due October 2021; his sister, Shirley (Trawick) and Scott Clark; his brother Bob and Janey Trawick; his sister-in-law JoAnne Thompson; brother-in-law Wayne and Ann Thompson; a host of nieces and nephews, other loved ones, family, and friends.
Due to the current health concerns with COVID 19, the family will have a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to your favorite charity.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
