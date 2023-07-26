Winston native Jason Hinchman was named to a collegiate conference baseball anniversary team.
Hinchman starred at Tennessee Tech where he was among the top collegiate home run hitters during his playing time at the Ohio Valley Conference school.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Winston native Jason Hinchman was named to a collegiate conference baseball anniversary team.
Hinchman starred at Tennessee Tech where he was among the top collegiate home run hitters during his playing time at the Ohio Valley Conference school.
As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, the OVC recognized several players for their accomplishments, calling them the ‘best-of-the-best’ in the sport.
In all, 18 former baseball players and two coaches from Tennessee Tech were honored.
Hinchman starred at Alexander High before signing with Tennessee Tech.
He played from 2018-22 at the Cookeville, Tenn., school, and was among the nation’s top home run hitters.
Hinchman was a three-time All-American for the Golden Eagles in 2022, collecting Second Team honors from Collegiate Baseball and Third Team accolades from both the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).
In his final season, Hinchman had 26 home runs, which tied a school record.
During the 2022 season, he set the new school and league standards for career home runs, passing the old record of 62 and establishing a new mark of 70. He became just the third player in the last 20 years in Division I baseball to account for at least 70 career dingers and currently holds the collegiate record for the state of Tennessee among Division I institutions.
After going undrafted in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, Hinchman signed with the Glacier Ranger Riders, an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League, an MLB Partner League that began play in 2022.
Last January, Hinchman signed with the Colorado Rockies organization, and is playing rookie ball with the ACL Rockies.
A committee working in conjunction with current and former schools of the OVC, helped pick the anniversary team.
A similar listing was compiled during the 40th and 50th anniversaries of the league.
The OVC began in 1948 and currently ranks as the eighth-oldest Division I Conference.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.