Jason Slate called it the ‘biggest shot’ in Greg Dunson’s young career in an Alexander uniform.
With nine seconds remaining and the Cougars down by a point, Dunson hit a floater in the lane to give Alexander a 54-53 win at Jonesboro.
After Alexander made a big defensive stop to close the game, a double celebration begun.
The win sent Alexander back to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014 as coach Slate picked up his 500th career win.
“That was the least of the thought process,” Slate said of his career wins milestone. “It was awesome as it was the cherry on top of the win.”
Alexander takes on Etowah Saturday at 8 p.m. at the University of West Georgia.
A win there would send the Cougars to Macon for the Class 6A championship.
Chapel Hill played Kell on Friday in the Class 5A semifinals, and the game ended after Sentinel press time.
In Wednesday’s quarterfinals win at Jonesboro, the Cougars were led by Jay’Quan Nelson, who had 13 points, and region player of the year Braedan Lue, who finished with 12 points.
Dunson’s last-second basket gave him four points on the night.
“For a freshman to step up and make that shot in that type of situation says a lot about him,” Slate said. “Not many freshman have the guts to think to make that type of play. You will see many more of those shots in his career.”
The play was originally designed for someone else, but Slate said the Jonesboro defense took it away.
However, Dunson saw the opportunity and took it.
“He was smart enough to see it,” Slate said. “It was huge.”
The goal now is get Slate to win No. 502.
However, Alexander must first get past Etowah, a team that has won eight straight games.
Etowah is the Region 6-6A champion.
“We are not satisfied at just getting to the final four,” Slate said. “Our goal is to win two more games. I feel we are putting it together right now. Hopefully we will play our best game.”
