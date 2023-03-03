DOUNWS-03-04-23 BASKETBALL

With Wednesday’s one-point win in the Class 6A quarterfinals, Alexander coach Jason Slate got win No. 500 in his coaching career.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Jason Slate called it the ‘biggest shot’ in Greg Dunson’s young career in an Alexander uniform.

With nine seconds remaining and the Cougars down by a point, Dunson hit a floater in the lane to give Alexander a 54-53 win at Jonesboro.

