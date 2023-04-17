Jim Clay, the only football coach in Alexander High history to win a region title, has died.
Jim Clay, the only football coach in Alexander High history to win a region title, has died.
Clay, 68, coached the Cougars from 1993-98 and was the second coach in the program history.
He finished with a 42-25 record and won region titles in the 1994 and 1996 seasons.
The Cougars reached the state playoffs four of the six seasons he was coaching.
A 1977 graduate of Georgia, Clay began his teaching and coaching career the same year at Lithia Springs High.
He remained there until 1986 when he moved over to Alexander.
Clay was named the head coach for the Cougars football program in 1993.
Clay’s 1996 squad won the Region 8-3A title and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to Lakeside-Atlanta (24-7) at home.
The 1994 team was the first to win a region title when it defeated Harrison in the region playoffs to advance to the state playoffs.
Alexander lost to Dunwoody (23-6) at home in the first round of the state playoffs.
Clay served as a daily volunteer at Open Hands United Christian Ministry in Carrollton.
He had two players to make all-state during his tenure as head coach.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
